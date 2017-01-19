US home construction jumps, led by more apartment building - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

US home construction jumps, led by more apartment building

By: CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. builders ramped up home construction in December, led by a surge of apartment building, while single-family houses lagged.

The Commerce Department says housing starts jumped 11.3 percent last month, after a sharp fall in November and big gain in October. Apartment construction, which can be volatile month to month, soared 53.9 percent.

The figures cap a modestly healthy 2016 for home construction, with single-family home building up 3.9 percent and apartment building 10.3 percent higher.

