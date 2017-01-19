Motorcade for Vice President-elect Mike Pence strikes police res - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Motorcade for Vice President-elect Mike Pence strikes police reserve officer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -

The Secret Service says a vehicle in a motorcade for Vice President-elect Mike Pence struck a D.C. police reserve officer.

That's according to WRC-TV, which reports (http://bit.ly/2k6T3jn) that police say the officer was conducting traffic control in northwest Washington on Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle in the motorcade hit him.

The Secret Service says the officer was taken to a hospital with a minor injury and later released.

