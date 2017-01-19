Green Bay fan to take fiance's last name: Packer

It is an exciting time to be a Green Bay packers fan, with the green and gold getting ready to play, and a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

This is a very happy time for a fan named Ryan Holtan-Murphy.

He's planning a wedding for June, and bucking tradition to take his fiance's last name.

She's Marie *Packer.

Ryan described the no-brainer decision to a Milwaukee TV station this week:

"To be totally honest it's Packer. It just seems like it's a no brainer. My two favorite things in the world are her and the Green Bay Packers."

He's living in New York now, but Ryan grew up in Wisconsin and is a University of Wisconsin Madison law school graduate.