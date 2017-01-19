Impatient semi driver crashes into school bus - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Impatient semi driver crashes into school bus

A terrifying school bus ride ends with no one seriously hurt.

The crash happened in Florida. 

A semi driver went around a car stopped at a light before turning left, and it ran right into the middle of a bus.

Video from inside the bus captures the moment. 

The driver's assistant was thrown from her seat and into the seat next to her. 

Everyone is OK. 

