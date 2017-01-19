13-year-old charged with attempted murder in Fort Dodge - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

13-year-old charged with attempted murder in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE (AP) -

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder for shooting a man just a few blocks from an elementary school in Fort Dodge.

The boy was arrested Tuesday. His name isn't being released because of his age.

Police say 24-year-old Robert Rivers Jr. was shot around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 28 near Butler Elementary School. He was hospitalized.

The school went into a lockdown for about 30 minutes because of the incident.

