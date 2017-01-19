Veterans Day at Iowa Statehouse

Iowa veterans have their own day at the Iowa statehouse.

They're getting a chance to talk to state lawmakers about issues they're worried about.V

vendors also on hand form different groups to talk to veterans about services.

"The lessons I learned in military I think served me well as governor," said Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. "I leaned to work hard, importance of duty and honor and sacrifice and service and those are skills that make it possible to serve the people in other capacities.

Veterans day has been an annual event at the capitol.