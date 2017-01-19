New Iowa project encourages teens to not use tanning beds

A new initiative to protect Iowa teens.

It's called "It's your skin Iowa."

The project started this month. It encourages teens to not use tanning beds, especially before events like prom or spring break.

Unity Point Health says Malignant Melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, is becoming more and more common among young people.

They blame too much sun and tanning bed exposure.

Right now in Iowa, anyone can use tanning beds. There's no age restriction.

So the hospital teamed up with other organizations to start It's Your Skin Iowa.

They're asking Iowa high school students to participate in a contest by posting pictures on Instagram and signing a pledge.

High school students (grades 9-12) in any county in Iowa can participate in an Instagram contest. High schools in the following counties are invited to participate in the pledge contest: Adair, Appanoose, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Buchanan, Carroll, Cedar, Clarke, Dallas, Decatur, Delaware, Dubuque, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Linn, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Tama, Union, Warren, and Wayne.

Participating schools encourage students to sign an electronic pledge to agree not to use tanning beds, especially before prom and other special occasions, and to always wear sunscreen when outdoors.

Students can also post photos Instagram using the hashtag #itsyourskiniowa and explain why they have chosen not to tan or are going to stop tanning.

A $500 prize will be awarded to the high school in each participating region in Iowa with the highest number of pledges signed per student body to be used for an after-prom party or whatever the administration sees fit.

For students who post to Instagram, two winners (one on February 15 and one on April 1) will win receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Winners are determined based on creativity and inspiration of their post.

The pledge contest will run from January 1 - April 1, 2017.

For more information, click here.

A teen tanning ban is a bill we've seen Iowa lawmakers discuss multiple times -- but at this point -- it's never made it through to become law.