Jasper County farmer's land to be used for Highway 330 improvements

Fighting for years to keep his land but an Iowa farmer says the fight is ending.

His Jasper County farm is along Highway 330.

The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to make safety improvements to some intersections near his farm. Even though he wants to stay, the state is letting the construction go through his land.

"I'm of the opinion that you only own something in this country anymore until someone with more power and more money in wants to take it away from you," says Larry Cleverly Cleverly Farms. "I wish that this story had a happy ending, but I'm afraid it doesn't."

He says ownership will be transferred to the state on February 1st.