KWWL's remodel discovers historic features of building

A year into construction and KWWL has a state-of-the-art studio and newsroom, but the walls are still coming down.

Construction workers knocking down walls and creating huge holes in the KWWL building.

Each slab of concrete from the exterior walls weighing more than seven thousand pounds.

Soon the outside of the building will reflect the original 1914 design. The building was designed to be a car dealership.

"The first floor level on the exterior is really the exciting part for me and I think, for a lot of other people. We are putting in the original historically accurate windows that were on this first floor street level," said KWWL's Chief Engineer Dan Whealy.

With the demolition of the first floor crews are uncovering hidden beauty, including corner stones, molding and brick that are all original to the building and being kept in the update.

The construction workers also found the front window that was originally above the entry way with the address painted on it.

It had been taken out and laid on top of the entry way and then sealed in by sheet rock.

The window, in perfect condition, will be incorporated into the new design.

The remodel of the first floor will be done in June.



