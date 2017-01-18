UNI outlasts Loyola 72-69 in 2 OT's

The Iowa Hawkeyes are nearing the end of spring football practices. And one big change on the way is the transition of Hawkeye sophomore Drew Cook from quarterback to tight end following in the footsteps of his legendary father Marv Cook. Cook's move from quarterback to tight end would leave Iowa with just three quarterbacks on the roster... But Cook who was a star quarterback for his dad at Iowa City Regina is a perfect tight end candidate at 6-5 235 pounds. And while many have...

More >>