UNI outlasts Loyola 72-69 in 2 OT's

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
UNI wins a hard-fought 72-69 over Loyola in a definite homage to its defense. Bennett Koch overcame foul trouble to lead all scorers with 21 points including 15 free-throws and Jeremy Morgan added 17 as the Panthers won their second game in a row. Northern Iowa mainly won the game with defense holding the Ramblers to 43 percent shooting from the field far below their season average. The win improves UNI's record to 2-5 in the MVC and 7-11 overall. 

