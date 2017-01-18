Waterloo Police respond to shots fired - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Police respond to shots fired

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Police investigating shots fired in the area of Newell and Logan.  A house and car were hit by gunfire, but we do not believe there are any injuries.

