Trump to name ex-Georgia Gov. Perdue as agriculture secretary

by KRISTEN WELKER, HALLIE JACKSON, PHIL MCCAUSLAND and EMMA MARGOLIN

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the Department of Agriculture, senior transition officials tell NBC News.

Perdue, 70, served on Trump's agricultural advisory committee during his presidential campaign. His nomination, which must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate, will complete Trump's proposed cabinet just two days before he is sworn in as president on Friday.

Born and raised in Georgia, the 70-year-old veterinarian served as a state senator for 10 years beginning in 1991. In 2003, he became Georgia's first Republican governor since Reconstruction.

Perdue was reelected in 2006 — an accomplishment that provides the nominee a sense of familiarity that might make for an easier confirmation process compared to what could be in store for some of Trump's more politically inexperienced cabinet picks.

Like Trump in the 2016 election, Perdue won his first gubernatorial bid thanks in large part to angry white voters.

Upset that Georgia's legislature had stripped the state flag of its large Confederate battle cross in 2001, rural whites the next year overwhelmingly flocked to Perdue, who had promised a referendum on bringing the emblem back. Georgia voters in 2004 ended up choosing a design resembling the national "Stars and Bars" flag of the Confederacy over the more infamous battle cross.'

Perdue is perhaps best known as the Georgia governor who prayed for rain on the steps of the state Capitol during a drought. The event drew a crowd and national headlines.

After departing the governorship in 2011, Perdue founded Perdue Partners — an Atlanta-based company that deals in global trade and focuses on the exporting of U.S. goods.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) Executive Director Monte Shaw made the following statement:

“Obviously we will work constructively with former Gov. Purdue to promote renewable fuels production and consumer access to higher ethanol and biodiesel blends. And we appreciate that President-elect Trump has shared his pro-renewable fuels standard (RFS) views with each Cabinet nominee. Having said that, there is concern in the Midwest that no Cabinet pick has a demonstrably pro-RFS track record and that there is no Midwestern representation in the Cabinet. We are grateful for President-elect Trump’s support of the RFS and remain committed to working with him to enact his pro-RFS policies. However, we sincerely and emphatically urge President-elect Trump to create internal balance with his next round of agency leadership appointments, especially within the EPA. Ensuring some top appointees will bring pro-RFS views to any leadership discussion within EPA would go a long way to easing the increasing worries being expressed privately in many ag circles regarding Trump’s agency picks.”