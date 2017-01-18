The walls are coming down at KWWL

The walls are coming down; at least at the KWWL station.

As renovations to the historic building continue, construction workers are now focused on the first floor.

Over the past few weeks, workers have been removing 7,000 lb. slabs from the exterior walls of the building.

The slabs were put up in place of windows sometime in the 1950s or 60s.

Originally a car dealership, the building was build with large display windows on the first floor.

As part of the remodel, new windows will be built to historic accuracy and put back in.

Other historic parts of the building have also been uncovered during the remodel, including bricks, railings and the original window above the entrance that displayed the buildings address.