Bagwell, Raines and Rodriguez elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan "Pudge'' Rodriguez were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, while Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman fell short just of the 75 percent threshold required in voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Bagwell received 86.2 percent of the vote, Raines 86 percent and Rodriguez 76 percent. Hoffman missed by a handful of votes at 74 percent, and Guerrero was at 71.7 percent.

Barry Bonds (53.8 percent) and Roger Clemens (54.1 percent) continued to gain ground in the voting, but also fell short of election.