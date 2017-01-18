Semi full of hogs crashed into ditch - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Semi full of hogs crashed into ditch

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
FAYETTE COUNTY (KWWL) -

Weather caused a semi-truck full hogs to lose control, going into a ditch before tipping over on its side. This happened Monday evening around 7:25 p.m..

The driver, Joshua Brood of Plainfield, was attempting to turn onto 306th Street near Vine Road, just north of Waucoma.

Of the 160 hogs on board, only three perished. There were no injuries to the driver.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office got the call and was assisted by the Waucoma Fire Department.

