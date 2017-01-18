Waterloo Schools moving forward with career courses

Almost a year after Waterloo voters decided not to move forward with a nearly $35 million career center, Waterloo educators are taking a different route.

Even though plans changed, educators say they're offering a couple career options with more soon to come.

It's been exciting school year for nearly 35 Waterloo High School students, who are taking new courses like nursing and digital graphics.

Because of the buzz, Superintendent Dr. Jane Lindaman says the district will be adding three more courses including advanced manufacturing, early childhood education, and information technology in the fall of 2017.

"Moving forward with the five programs will give kids the opportunity to explore careers in a low-stakes environment. They get to try it out right here in a high school setting. They earn high school credits. Many times they earn college credits, and they would be very helpful for them as they go on to college," Dr. Lindaman said.

Dr. Lindaman said they're paying for these programs with existing money, and they're retrofitting space at Central Middle School.

"It is tricky. We do have PPEL (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) dollars and certain dollars set aside for remodeling, renovation, building and that kind of thing. So, those are the dollars we are using," Dr. Lindaman said.

Educators recently sent out a mailer to highlight the current and future programs at the career center.

Dr. Lindaman says it's been exciting.

"The response has been amazing. We've given as many tours as we can. Anybody who wants a tour of the building, we've been asking people to come and see what's going on. In a couple weeks I'll be giving tours to a some superintendents who just want to come and look around and see what's offered. So the response has been completely positive," Dr. Lindaman said.

According to educators, students will start signing up for courses next week.

As a reminder, incoming freshmen aren't allowed to these courses just yet.

Dr. Lindaman said she meets with educators often to discuss more possible courses.