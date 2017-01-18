Hawkeye Tailback decides to transfer

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa football student-athlete Derrick Mitchell, Jr., will earn his degree in May and transfer from the Hawkeye program to play his final college season elsewhere. The announcement was made Wednesday by head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

“Derrick will earn his degree from Iowa this spring and has elected to transfer for his senior season,” said Ferentz. “Derrick was a great teammate and valuable team member during his career. We congratulate him on earning his degree this semester and wish him good luck next fall.”

Mitchell (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) is a native of St. Louis (Vashon HS) who just completed his junior season with the Hawkeyes. He played running back the last two seasons after beginning his Hawkeye career as a wide receiver.

Mitchell played in five games in 2016, rushing two times for 12 yards and a touchdown, while grabbing six receptions for 24 yards. He saw action in 11 games in 2015, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while collecting 15 receptions for 141 yards. Mitchell saw action in five games in 2014, but had no statistics.