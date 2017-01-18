Hawkeye Tailback decides to transfer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawkeye Tailback decides to transfer

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeyes

    Hawkeyes

    The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>

Iowa football student-athlete Derrick Mitchell, Jr., will earn his degree in May and transfer from the Hawkeye program to play his final college season elsewhere.  The announcement was made Wednesday by head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

“Derrick will earn his degree from Iowa this spring and has elected to transfer for his senior season,” said Ferentz.  “Derrick was a great teammate and valuable team member during his career.  We congratulate him on earning his degree this semester and wish him good luck next fall.”

Mitchell (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) is a native of St. Louis (Vashon HS) who just completed his junior season with the Hawkeyes.  He played running back the last two seasons after beginning his Hawkeye career as a wide receiver.

Mitchell played in five games in 2016, rushing two times for 12 yards and a touchdown, while grabbing six receptions for 24 yards.  He saw action in 11 games in 2015, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while collecting 15 receptions for 141 yards.  Mitchell saw action in five games in 2014, but had no statistics.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Iowa Hawkeye Defense surpasses offense in Spring Game

    Iowa Hawkeye Defense surpasses offense in Spring Game

    Friday, April 21 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-04-22 03:16:35 GMT

    An offense missing Akrum Wadley and Matt Vandeberg struggled most of the night --

    And junior Dback Jake Gervase stole most of the show picking off Tyler Wiegers -- a play that came after multiple 3 and outs by the offense --

    More >>

    An offense missing Akrum Wadley and Matt Vandeberg struggled most of the night --

    And junior Dback Jake Gervase stole most of the show picking off Tyler Wiegers -- a play that came after multiple 3 and outs by the offense --

    More >>

  • Great Performances at Cedar Falls Track Meet

    Great Performances at Cedar Falls Track Meet

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:10:30 GMT

    Some great competition on hand for the annual Tiger Relays in Cedar Falls... Tiger seniors honored tonight.....Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls has qualified for Drake in the 32-hundred and 16-hundred meter runs

    More >>

    Some great competition on hand for the annual Tiger Relays in Cedar Falls... Tiger seniors honored tonight.....Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls has qualified for Drake in the 32-hundred and 16-hundred meter runs

    More >>

  • Hawks' Drew Cook changing positions

    Hawks' Drew Cook changing positions

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:02:54 GMT
    The Iowa Hawkeyes are nearing the end of spring football practices. And one big change on the way is the transition of Hawkeye sophomore Drew Cook from quarterback to tight end following in the footsteps of his legendary father Marv Cook. Cook's move from quarterback to tight end would leave Iowa with just three quarterbacks on the roster... But Cook who was a star quarterback for his dad at Iowa City Regina is a perfect tight end candidate at 6-5 235 pounds. And while many have...More >>
    The Iowa Hawkeyes are nearing the end of spring football practices. And one big change on the way is the transition of Hawkeye sophomore Drew Cook from quarterback to tight end following in the footsteps of his legendary father Marv Cook. Cook's move from quarterback to tight end would leave Iowa with just three quarterbacks on the roster... But Cook who was a star quarterback for his dad at Iowa City Regina is a perfect tight end candidate at 6-5 235 pounds. And while many have...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.