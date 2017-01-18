Worker suffers life-threatening injuries at Cedar Rapids plant - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Worker suffers life-threatening injuries at Cedar Rapids plant

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A worker suffered life-threatening injuries after an accident at a manufacturing plant.  Fire crews responded to Red Star Yeast, at 950 60th Ave. SW Tuesday afternoon.

A man about 35-years-old was caught in between the side of a scissor lift and I-beam.  He was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with severe injuries.

