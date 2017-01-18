Former President George H.W. Bush writes personal letter to Trump

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara wrote President-elect Donald Trump a personal letter, saying that if he were to attend his Inauguration Day on Friday, he said he and his wife would be “six feet under.”

“Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your Inauguration on January 20th,” he wrote on Jan. 10, NBC news reported.

“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it will likely put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.”

“Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your inauguration,” the 41st president said, referencing his wife Barbara Bush. “But we will be with you and the country in spirit.

Bush went on to wish Trump well, saying, “I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country.”

“If I can ever be of help, please let me know,” he added.

President Barack Obama, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter have all said they will attend Trump’s inauguration.

Bush senior, who is 92, did not attend Obama’s second inauguration, citing health concerns. He is currently in ICU in Houston after suffering from respiratory problems. Former First Lady Barbara Bush is also in the hospital.