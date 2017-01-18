Cedar Rapids couple going to Trump inauguration

Many Iowans are packing their bags to go to Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday in Washington D.C.

Preparations are underway in the nations capital for the historic day.

NBC news reports The Department of Homeland Security is estimating 800,000 to 900,000 people will attend, noting those estimates could change.

Brett and Debbie Mason of Cedar Rapids say they applied for tickets to the inauguration by first calling Rod Blum's office.

"We are partially done packing," Brett says.

The couple will leave Thursday for Washington D.C.

Brett says he is expecting protest, "I know there is a lot of people who are angry and they want to make their point."

However it's not something Brett of Debbie are letting impact their excitement.

It won't be their first time seeing Trump in person, "I got a sign signed by him," Debbie says.

It will be however be their first time witnessing an inauguration.

"To be a part of that crowd and a part of the, I never thought I would get to see an inauguration in person in my life," Debbie told us.

The couple is excited about what they hope Donald Trump will do as commander in chief.

"I'm looking forward to what he does for the inner city, what he does for working moms, what he does to bring jobs back and bring hope back," Brett says.

"I think having the people behind him has really made him feel like okay I can do this job and these are the people I'm serving and I think he is going to do a really good job, Debbie told us.

In addition to Iowa spectators, around 30 people from the National Guard in Iowa were send to the inauguration to help with logistical support.