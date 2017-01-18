Cedar Rapids museum honoring Captain Gene Cernan

A local museum is honoring Captain Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, after he died Monday at the age of 82. He served on the National Advisory Council at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids.

The museum now has several items on display, donated by Cernan over the years. He was also a guest speaker at the museum on June 14, 2013.

Cernan also served as Honorary Campaign Chair for the NCSML’s Rebuilding the Future Capital Campaign after the 2008 floods.

“My heritage is both Slovak and Czech and I credit the values my family instilled in me – hard work, determination, and perseverance – for my success in life," said Cernan. "The National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library is very important to me, and to the preservation and teaching of those values to new generations. My complements to the NCSML for its brilliant recovery plan – it promises an exciting future.”