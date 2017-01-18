Traffic resumes after Waterloo crash

Traffic resumes along San Marnan Drive after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to Waterloo Police, they were called to the intersection of San Marnan and Johnathon after the driver of a minivan collided with an SUV.

Police confirm the 83-year-old driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was cited for failure to maintain lookout.

The Honda Pilot and the Chrysler Town and Country both had heavy front-end damage, and side-curtain airbags were deployed on both vehicles.

According to Police, the Honda Pilot was owned by a local car dealership.

Traffic along San Marnan was being diverted to Johnathon while crews reviewed the scene, but traffic is back open.