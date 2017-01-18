Traffic resumes after Waterloo crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Traffic resumes after Waterloo crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Traffic resumes along San Marnan Drive after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to Waterloo Police, they were called to the intersection of San Marnan and Johnathon after the driver of a minivan collided with an SUV.

Police confirm the 83-year-old driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was cited for failure to maintain lookout.

The Honda Pilot and the Chrysler Town and Country both had heavy front-end damage, and side-curtain airbags were deployed on both vehicles.

According to Police, the Honda Pilot was owned by a local car dealership.

Traffic along San Marnan was being diverted to Johnathon while crews reviewed the scene, but traffic is back open.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.