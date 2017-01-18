Demolition of Loras College building complete

The demolition of a building that had spent 126 years as part of Dubuque's history took less than three hours.

Crews started taking down the fire-damaged half of the Visitation Hall around 11 this morning.

The decision to level the building came after college officials decided it would be too expensive to repair and rebuild, instead of tear down.

At the time of that decision, Loras College President Jim Collins said, "It's an easy decision when you think about it from a financial and a business perspective. But when you think about the historic and emotional tie both to Loras, the Archdiocese and the Sisters of Visitation, then it's very troubling,"

Many gathered to watch the demolition Wednesday. The emotion for many was hard to deny.

"It's very sad, very sad. But I guess there wasn't any other thing they could do with it. But, yeah, walked in and out of those doors a lot of times," said Jan Lukens, who went to school there.

She was also present to watch the fire that ended up claiming the building.

Despite the tragedy the building has seen in the past year, Lukens says the good memories will always shine brightest in her mind.

"We have a lot of memories. A lot."

Here's a look at some of the demolition: