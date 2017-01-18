Princess tea party offered at Ushers Ferry

The Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation department will be hosting a 'Frozen Winter Princess Tea.' Participants will be able to have tea with Anna, Elsa, Merida, Belle, Snow, Ariel, and Jasmine.

The event will take place at the Ushers Ferry Lodge and is for kids two and up. It takes place on February 4th from 1:00 to 2:00.

The fee is $14.

For more information go to www.crrec.org.