'Barking Book Buddies' offered at Cedar Bend Humane Society

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Cedar Bend Humane Society will be offering a program called 'Barking Book Buddies.' It allows students to read to animals in the adoption center, located at 1166 West Airline Highway in Waterloo.

Children need to be ages six through twelve and can register at www.cedarbendhumane.org. 

