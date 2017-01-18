CR Mayor: CRPD will continue to assist feds in enforcing immigra - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CR Mayor: CRPD will continue to assist feds in enforcing immigration law

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Mayor Ron Corbett says the Cedar Rapids Police Department will continue to work with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) as they have been to enforce immigration laws. 

Tuesday night, the Iowa City City Council voted for a resolution that says they will not use any city resources including Iowa City police to aid the federal government when it comes to enforcing immigration law.

Mayor Corbett says Cedar Rapids will not follow Iowa City on this action.

 

