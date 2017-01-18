Caroline Kennedy leaves post as ambassador to Japan

TOKYO (AP) -- Caroline Kennedy is stepping down after three years as U.S. ambassador to Japan.



The daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy had been welcomed to Japan like a celebrity. She worked to deepen the U.S.-Japan relationship, despite regular flare-ups over U.S. military bases on the island of Okinawa.



Donald Trump's transition team has said that all envoys who were political appointees must step down by Inauguration Day on Friday. Trump has not named a new ambassador yet.



Kennedy ruffled some feathers early in her tenure by tweeting her opposition to Japan's dolphin hunt. It came shortly after her embassy expressed "disappointment" that Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had visited a shrine that memorializes World War II war criminals, among others.



During her time, though, the conservative Japanese leader found common ground with the Obama administration.