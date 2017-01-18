President-elect Trump's childhood home up for auction - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

President-elect Trump's childhood home up for auction

As President-elect Donald Trump gets ready for the Oval Office, his boyhood home in Queens, New York is on the auction block.

It's the second time in three months the home has gone up for auction.

The soon-to-be 45th president of the United States lived at the home from birth until he was about four years old.

