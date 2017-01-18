Hy-Vee selling 'ugly' produce at a discount - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hy-Vee selling 'ugly' produce at a discount

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Misfits are now at Hy-Vee.

The grocery store is now selling imperfect produce items or "ugly produce." 

Ugly produce are fruits or veggies that would traditionally not be sold in stores because of they don't meet the industry's shape or size standards. 

Hy-Vee posted on Facebook that over 6 billion pounds of produce goes to waste each year, so they are trying to change that. 

They say they will offer a unique line of Misfits produce at a lower cost. 

Here's what they posted on their Facebook page: 

The Misfits have arrived at your University Avenue Hy-Vee! These are imperfect produce items that are perfectly nutritious and delicious! Over 6 billion pounds of produce goes to waste each year, so we are doing our part to conserve and offer these selections at a very attractive price! Stop by and pick some up today!

