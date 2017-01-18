Iowans offering protection at Friday's inauguration - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowans offering protection at Friday's inauguration

Posted: Updated:

President Trump's inauguration is fast- approaching, and Iowans will play a role in Friday's ceremonies at the capital.

30 members of the Iowa Army and Air National Guard are in Washington to help during the celebration.

They're from units based in Sioux City and Des Moines.

The National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C. requested the backup.

More than 7,500 National Guard members from 43 states are assisting with the event.

National Guard support at inaugurations dates back to 1789. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.