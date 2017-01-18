Iowans offering protection at Friday's inauguration

President Trump's inauguration is fast- approaching, and Iowans will play a role in Friday's ceremonies at the capital.

30 members of the Iowa Army and Air National Guard are in Washington to help during the celebration.

They're from units based in Sioux City and Des Moines.

The National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C. requested the backup.

More than 7,500 National Guard members from 43 states are assisting with the event.

National Guard support at inaugurations dates back to 1789.