Spy exhibit coming to River Museum in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Spy exhibit coming to River Museum in Dubuque

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A new exhibit revolving around spies will make its debut at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in early February.

The exhibit, named "Top Secret: License to Spy", explores the science and technology of spying and espionage, including how to uncover a radio bug and using lasers to monitor conversations.

The exhibit was designed and produced by Scitech of Perth, Australia.

In a release sent out Wednesday, Alan Brien, Scitech's chief operation officer, said, “The exhibition is designed to be used in a cooperative fashion to encourage group participation. Even James Bond needs the support of a ‘Q’ and a ‘M’ to fulfill his missions, and we look forward to welcoming plenty of ‘double 0’s’ in-training.”

The exhibit will open Friday, Feb. 11 and run through Sunday, Apr. 23.

For more information, visit rivermuseum.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.