Spy exhibit coming to River Museum in Dubuque

A new exhibit revolving around spies will make its debut at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in early February.

The exhibit, named "Top Secret: License to Spy", explores the science and technology of spying and espionage, including how to uncover a radio bug and using lasers to monitor conversations.

The exhibit was designed and produced by Scitech of Perth, Australia.

In a release sent out Wednesday, Alan Brien, Scitech's chief operation officer, said, “The exhibition is designed to be used in a cooperative fashion to encourage group participation. Even James Bond needs the support of a ‘Q’ and a ‘M’ to fulfill his missions, and we look forward to welcoming plenty of ‘double 0’s’ in-training.”

The exhibit will open Friday, Feb. 11 and run through Sunday, Apr. 23.

For more information, visit rivermuseum.com.