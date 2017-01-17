Snowmobile event coming to Sundown Mountain in Dubuque

A national snowmobile race is making it's Sundown Mountain debut in March.

The Theisen's Snocross National will be March 3-4 at Sundown in Dubuque County.

The event, akin to NASCAR but on the snow, will bring hundreds of amateur racers and a handful of professional racers to Eastern Iowa.

Mark Gordon, general manager of Sundown Mountain, says he thinks the event could draw as many as 4,000 people.

He says it'll be a big help after a late start, warm temperatures and rain have kept attendance numbers down.

"That's kinda when our season's normally tailing off, we usually make it to March 15th. And to have a shot in the arm like that for us financially is great. But also to really let people see where we're at. A lot of people, even in Dubuque, have never been out here before, and they don't realize just how much terrain we have and how cool this place can be," he said.

For more information on the event, head to http://sundownmtn.com/.