Iowa Women pull away from Rutgers 71-59

The Iowa Hawkeye women shoot 62.5 percent from the field and use a big 3rd quarter to beat Rutgers 71-59.

Megan Gustafson led the Hawks with 19 points and Tania Davis added 15 points as Iowa improved to 3-3 in the Big Ten.

Iowa outscored Rutgers 23-12 in the 3rd quarter on its way to the win.