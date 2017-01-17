Riverfront stadium gets approval for flood repairs

Progress continues, as many affected by floods work to rebuild.

The Riverfront Stadium, home to the Waterloo Bucks was one of many structures under water during the floods back in September 2016.

Waterloo City Council approved $30,000 to hire a local architect, Tuesday night.

The architect will create a plan to refinish the damaged areas of the stadium and look at further flood protection.

This is the second major flood the stadium has been through.

In 2008, the stadium was under nearly 10 feet of water.

In September of 2016, more than 3 feet of water caused damage to the offices, souvenir shop, and concession stand.

"Hip high is where it was. The city did a great job and came in and ripped down everything underneath that level," said Waterloo Bucks General Manager Dan Corbin.

However, the damage to the stadium was not as bad as it could have been.

"When we realized it was going to flood, we had about 36 hours to figure out what we were going to do and get stuff out. Along with our staff, the City of Waterloo and Leisure Services game out with four or five flatbeds, a ton of man power, volunteers. We moved stuff high and got it out of here, so we didn't loose anything directly to the flood," said Corbin.

Most of the damage is electrical and interior walls. However, during the flooding, someone stole nearly $25,000 in electronics.

But unlike in 2008, locker rooms were not damaged in this flood.

"In 2008, they refurbished it to where our clubhouses, locker rooms for both teams, umpires, all they had to do was power wash and wipe down, it is clean," said Corbin.

The exact cost of repairs will be determined by the architect, but is estimated between $200,000-$300,000.

Those repairs should be covered by flood insurance and FEMA.

The repairs should be finished in time for the season's home opener.

