Police: Fugitive wanted in officer's fatal shooting captured

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Police say a man wanted in the fatal shootings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police sergeant has been captured.

The Orlando Police Department tweeted Tuesday night that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd is in custody.

Loyd has been the focus of a weeklong manhunt since Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

Before the Jan. 9 shooting, authorities had been looking for Loyd for questioning in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

The sergeant had been tipped off that Loyd was in the area while she was at the store. She was shot when she approached Loyd, who then fled.

The U.S. Marshals Service had added Loyd to its list of most wanted fugitives Tuesday.

