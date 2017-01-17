Some Democrats boycotting inauguration

Congressman John Lewis has no plans to attend President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, but it won't be the first inauguration the Georgia Democrat will miss.

Representative Lewis was in Miami today speaking to a group of high school students.

He did take time to speak to reporters, and talked about his decision not to attend Trump's inauguration and the fact that he did not attend president George W. Bush's inauguration either.

After Lewis questioned trump's legitimacy in an interview on "meet the press." Trump dismissed the civil rights leader as "all talk and no action."

He also criticized Lewis for not believing that president George W. Bush was a true elected president.

Today Lewis admitted that he joined many members of congress in not attending bush's inauguration, but stressed the former president and he are friends