House of Hope expansion in future

House of Hope, a home for homeless single mothers in the Cedar Valley, is expanding-making way for more hope. Demolition at their new building on Church Row began this week.

The House of Hope is currently located on Walnut Street, but the new building sits at 847 W. Fourth St. in Waterloo.

The building was a generous donation. The family of late Dr. Christensen, who owned a dental practice in the location, donated the building to the House of Hope when he passed.

More than 30 volunteers from Target Stores and Target distributing worked to gut out the entire building.

House of Hope executive director Karin Rowe says the new building will provide the program with much more space and resources.

"We'll be able to serve more," said Rowe. "We have easy access to the bus line, to education ,to child care. Space within our own place that we can have the programs that we need. We won't have to use outside space any longer."

Crews spent the day ripping, tearing, and pulling out every last fixture.

The demolition will continue through the week, honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

"What this project is encompassing, is what he did as well," said Rowe. "Everybody standing together, neighbors standing together, serving the community together."

Just like Martin Luther King Jr., House of Hope has a dream, and that's for the new building's bare walls to soon hold families in the Cedar Valley

"The dream is in 20 years we will not have this huge need for the families struggling in the Cedar Valley," said Rowe. "That they can get out and stand on their own feet."

House of Hope offers a two year transitional program for homeless single mothers in the Cedar Valley.

The House of Hope doesn't have an exact timeline for the move, saying it will be a long process moving forward. Once renovated, they expect the new building to have room for about 15 families.