Child dead after pit bull attack

Written by Sara Belmont
One child is dead, after being attacked by a pit bull.
This happening in Atlanta earlier today. Police say a group of kids were walking to school when pit bulls began to maul them.
Other kids ran to the scene to help pull the dogs off of them. Two other children were injured in the attack. One has been released from the hospital. The other is in critical condition.
The owner of the dogs is in custody tonight.

