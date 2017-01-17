Kirkwood Community College president announces retirement

The president of Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids announced he is retiring.

Mick Starcevich has been at the helm of Kirkwood since 2005.

A national search will be done to replace Starcevich.

"I believe now the time is right for me personally and for the college for me to retire in June of 2018. 2018 about 18 months from now. We have a great team, we have great faculty, we have great staff, we have great students and I feel Kirkwood is well positioned for the future," Starcevich said Tuesday.

A timeline for the search process to hire the next Kirkwood president will be released in the next few months.

