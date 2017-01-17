Treating Iowa DOT highways comes at a cost - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Treating Iowa DOT highways comes at a cost

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
The ice storm left a mess on the roads, so how much did it all cost?

The Iowa Department of Transportation says statewide, it more than $2 million in the past two days.

Click here to see how much it cost for material, labor and equipment costs for specific roadways.

The data is updated every 15 minutes to reflect the previous 48 hours.

