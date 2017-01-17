Auto repairers explain importance of cleaning cars after ice and snow storms

An Iowa City auto body shop owner says it's important to clean cars immediately following storms that salt or brine are used on. If not, you run the risk of allowing that to corrode it's metal.

"You see that white powder after snow storm that collects on the underside of the car and that can start corrosion on the exhaust system, break line," says Chuck Smith, owner of Chuck Smith Body Shop in Iowa City.

He says just by washing the car after with water, taking special detail to the underneath portion where metal is more exposed, can prevent future rusting.

Otherwise bigger problems can happen.

"The biggest safety issue is having the salt sit on break lines because they are metal and they are corrosive so if you loose break fluids through break lines that's very dangerous," he says.

This is a problem he sees frequently and that particulary affects drivers in the Midwest.

"Rust is a real problem on cars. We're in the area of the United States called the rust belt and then when you add salt to that it becomes real acidic."

Once rust develops, there is no easy fix. He says what's rusted must be replaced which can be even more expensive.