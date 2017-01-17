Jalyn Souchek

Working with KWWL for the last year as a photojournalist, I'm excited to continue working for the great viewers of Eastern Iowa as the Iowa City Bureau Reporter, my home (college) town!

I graduated from the University of Iowa in May of 2015. There, I majored in Journalism and Mass Communications and Sports Studies. In that time I also worked at the student organizations Daily Iowan TV and The Daily Iowan where I got my first taste of working in the business and never turned back. I covered the majority of all Hawkeye sports and spent just about every weekend inside Kinnick Stadium or another Big Ten stadium.

My Iowa roots have always been strong despite growing up in Nebraska and Mississippi. I was born in Cedar Rapids, the city both my parents were born and raised in, and it's where I would spent countless summers and holidays visiting family. I'm thankful to continue my career in the close proximity of my awesome and supportive family.

Growing up an Air Force brat, I've always had a great appreciation of getting to know new people from all sorts of backgrounds which is why covering news has been such a fun, rewarding job -- getting to know all of you.

When I'm not clocked in, my head can either be found in a good book or checking out a new local restaurant or brewery. I'd call myself a wannabe "foodie". Otherwise, you'll find me cheering on my favorite team, the Chicago Cubs and of course, the Hawkeyes!

