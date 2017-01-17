University Heights Mayor resigns - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

University Heights Mayor resigns

Posted: Updated:
University Heights (KWWL) -
Mayor Wally Heitman from University Heights announces he will be resigning.
He posted a message on Sunday saying: "To the residents of University Heights: It is with deep regret that I announce to you my immediate resignation as Mayor. I do this for a very personal reason which I am unable to deal with and also adequately carry out my responsibilities as Mayor.  I will assist as much as possible in the transition.  It has been an honor to serve you."
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.