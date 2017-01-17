Jesup farmer donates $3 million to Allen College

UnityPoint Health-Waterloo and Allen College are receiving a donation of more than three million dollars. The gift comes from Edward W. Jesse, Jr.

Edward Jesse Jr. was a Jesup area farmer and died in 2013. In 2008 Jesse donated land in Jesup for UnityPoint's Jesup Clinic. His total lifetime giving to Allen totals $3.26 million.

The money will go toward an endowed scholarship fund for Allen College students and towards Allen College initiatives portion of the For Allen For You capital campaign.