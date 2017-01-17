Secretary of Ag Bill Northey makes stops in Black Hawk County today

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey will be making stops in Black Hawk County Tuesday, January 17.

Northey will speak at an Ag Summit at Hawkeye Community College and tour the Wapsie Valley Creamery in Independence. Northey will meet with officials at the University of Iowa, College of Public Health in Iowa City and speak at the Tama Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) 75th Anniversary Celebration in Toledo.

Here are the details of his visit:

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Black Hawk County – 1:30 p.m., speak at Ag Summit, Hawkeye Community College – Tama Hall, 1501 E Orange Rd., Waterloo

Buchanan County – 3:30 p.m., tour Wapsie Valley Creamery, 300 10th St. NE, Independence

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Johnson County – 3:00 p.m., visit with University of Iowa College of Public Health officials, 145 N. Riverside Dr., Iowa City

Tama County – 6:00 p.m., speak at the Tama Soil and Water Conservation District 75th Anniversary Celebration, Tama County Nature Center, 2283 Park Rd., Toledo