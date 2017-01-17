UPDATE: Deputies find naked man hiding in rural Black Hawk County

UPDATE: A man accused of running from authorities, has been found nearly 24 hours later, naked.

Captain Rick Abben of the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a car in a ditch around 6 a.m. Tuesday but no one was around. 2 hours later, an alarm went off at a nearby storage building. A Waterloo K-9 officer found one of the men hiding in weeds. He was released after questioning.

Deputies searched for a second man, telling nearby homeowners to stay on alert and lock their doors. Homeowner Marilyn Moore telling KWWL deputies warned her they were looking for a "man without any clothes." During the search, deputies found a pile of clothes.

Wednesday morning around 5:30 a.m., the same storage building's alarm went off again. Deputies responded finding 54-year old- Neil Heminover in a box, completely naked. Heminover is believed to have fallen in a creek Tuesday, removing his wet clothes, going the entire night without anything on.

Abben says Heminover was treated for hypothermia at Covenant. He was then arrested and taken to jail for trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief for allegedly damaging the building's security system.

He has since bonded out.

