Funeral services scheduled for Iowan killed in Florida airport shooting

Funeral services have been scheduled for an Iowa man who died in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida earlier this month.

Michael Oehme, 57, of Council Bluffs, died on January 6th. Oehme was one of five victims allegedly shot by Esteban Santiago at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Oehme's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18th at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kari Oehme, who was also injured in the airport shootings.

