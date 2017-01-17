UPDATE: Missing teen found in Oelwein

UPDATE: The Fayette County Sheriff says a teen has been found, after she was reported missing.

They say because of overwhelming support from the public Bryleigh Rose was found staying at a home in Oelwein.

She's now with her parents.

----------------------------------

PREVIOUS: The Fayette County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teen last seen on January 15.

They say Bryleigh Rose, 16, from Westgate was last seen that evening in Oelwein with someone named Federico Josue Luna, also known as, "Rico Arrogang."

Rose was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black/tan jogging pants.

The Sheriff's Office believes the pair are headed to Chicago.

If you have any information call the Fayette County Sheriff's office at 563-422-6067 Ext 0.