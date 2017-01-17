Arby's venison sandwich coming to Nebraska locations - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Arby's venison sandwich coming to Nebraska locations

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Venison-lovers will be able to get their hands on Arby's thick-cut venison sandwich this week. However, it's only coming to two locations in Nebraska.

The fast food chain offered the sandwich in 17 restaurants in October and November last year; many sold out within minutes.

People in Nebraska requested the sandwich more than any other state, so it will be available at a location in Lincoln on Jan. 18, and an Omaha location on Jan. 19.

