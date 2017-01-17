Cubs World Series Trophy coming to eastern Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cubs World Series Trophy coming to eastern Iowa

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

You'll be able to see the Chicago Cubs World Series trophy in eastern Iowa this month.

The Cubs will bring their Trophy Tour to Iowa City on Monday, January 30th. It will be at the Iowa Memorial Union from 5-6:30 p.m.

The next stop will be in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, January 31st at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena, from 8-9:30 a.m.

Later that day, the trophy will make its way to Waterloo. You'll be able to see it at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex from 12:30-2 p.m.

After that, it's on to Mason City where the trophy will be on display at the Music Man Square from 6-7:30 p.m.

In November, the Cubs won their first World Series since 1908. The team has many fans all over eastern Iowa.

